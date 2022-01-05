Facebook owner Meta seeks to appeal UK ruling on Giphy

Facebook owner Meta has applied to be able to appeal a ruling by a British competition watchdog that it must sell popular animated images platform Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in November it had found that the acquisition of Giphy would reduce competition between social media platforms and in display advertising.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal said on Wednesday that Meta had lodged an application for review on Dec. 23, challenging the ruling on six grounds.

