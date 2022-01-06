MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Redmi Note 8 users in India

The Redmi Note 8 users in India are reportedly receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update, based on Android 11. The firmware version number of this update is MIUI V12.5.1.0.RCOINXM and it weighs 656MB in size.

A screenshot of the latest Redmi Note 8 update was shared by tipster Ankit on Twitter.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version Update Starts Rolling out For Redmi Note 8 Users in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Y1ou7UAmKB — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) January 6, 2022

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition brings the following changes and improvements:

Swift performance. More life between the charges.

Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.

Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.

Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

The latest update also includes the following changes:

Optimized system performance

Improved system security and stability

Head over to the phone's Settings > About Phone > System Update to manually check for the latest update.

Redmi Note 8: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at front and back. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage.

The phone houses a quad rear camera array with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, it has a fingerprint reader mounted at the back.