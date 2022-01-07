Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip after soft jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 19:07 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip after soft jobs data

U.S. stock index futures slipped after an initial spike on Friday following the release of data that showed a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs growth last month.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21.25 points, or 0.13%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022