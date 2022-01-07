US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip after soft jobs data

U.S. stock index futures slipped after an initial spike on Friday following the release of data that showed a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs growth last month.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21.25 points, or 0.13%.

