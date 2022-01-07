Left Menu

Citigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy as of Jan. 14 - source

The bank said at the time it was complying with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a "large and important" client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post. Bloomberg first reported the bank's Jan. 14 deadline on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:40 IST
Citigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy as of Jan. 14 - source

Citigroup Inc on Friday told its staff that it would terminate employees who are unvaccinated as of Jan. 14, enforcing a policy previously announced last year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The bank is the first major Wall Street institution to begin enforcing a "no-jab, no job" policy, as the financial industry grapples with how to safely bring workers back to the office amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron COVID variant.

Citigroup said in October https://www.reuters.com/business/citigroup-require-all-us-employees-be-vaccinated-2021-10-28 it would require U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. The bank said at the time it was complying with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a "large and important" client of Citi, said Sara Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.

Bloomberg first reported the bank's Jan. 14 deadline on Friday. However, the bank said at the time it will assess exemptions on religious or medical grounds, or any other accommodation by state or local law, on a case-to-case basis.

Several https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/us-banks-tighten-covid-19-precautions-omicron-variant-spreads-2021-12-20financial companies have pushed back their return-to-office plans, while others are encouraging staff to work from home, get vaccinated, and do regular testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022