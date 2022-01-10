Left Menu

Sony has pending patent for 3D scanner that brings real-world elements into VR

Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony's patent for a 3D scanner that can put real-world objects into virtual reality isn't something new.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

In fact, as per GSM Arena, the listing dates back to June last year, but since the patent office asked Sony to re-submit the documents with more details and the company has done so, it seems the tech giant is serious about this endeavour.

The patent hasn't been granted yet, but the documents reveal that the 3D scanner might be used to put real-life objects into the virtual world, or it can be used to better blend the real surrounding with the virtual one. Moreover, the user will be able to scan even bigger objects than just some small, handheld stuff. The only requirement is to be able to scan the object in 360-degree.

What needs to be kept in mind, though, since this is just a patent, is not to expect the tech to come around anytime soon and it might never leave the concept realm too, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

