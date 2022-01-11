Samsung Galaxy S22 series may launch on February 8

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series could launch soon globally. While rumours of an official debut in February are doing the rounds on social media, a new report suggests that Samsung may unveil the new smartphones on February 8. As per GSM Arena, a new report from South Korea suggested that the event will be at the start of next month and a couple of weeks before the MWC 2022 kicks off.

The report also stated that the announcement is taking place on February 8. It goes on to reveal that pre-orders will kick off a day after and actual shipments will start on February 24. If these reports hold water, then Samsung should issue official invites in the very near future.

The S22 series is expected to launch in three different models, including the vanilla Galaxy S22, a Galaxy S22 Plus and a Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three phones are expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It remains to be seen if the South Korean tech giant will introduce the phones with a rumoured new in-house Exynos 2200 chipset in some regions. (ANI)

