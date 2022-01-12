Smart Way to Replace Ink Cartridges in 2022

Printer ink is one of the most expensive liquids in the world. Original (OEM) cartridges are easy to find, they are guaranteed to work with your machine, and print quality is beyond reproach. However, they are also pricey, and there is a growing market of affordable supplies. What is the best value for money in 2022?

Suppose you have an HP Photosmart or Photosmart Premium, which requires five different cartridges. The price for every colour in the XL volume is around $40. Meanwhile, Smart Ink offers 10 XL HP 564 ink cartridges for around $29. You can potentially save over $170 every time your machine runs out of ink, but are these products any good? Read on to find out.

Quality of Ink

Shopping for OEM products is easy as no research is required. Consumers have full confidence in print quality. In comparison, e-stores selling compatible or remanufactured cartridges are not equal.

To have peace of mind and get the best value, do your due diligence. Choose providers compliant with international quality standards. For example, you may see references to ISO, CE, STMC, Reach, and other certifications. Print quality could be indistinguishable from the original ink.

Price Differences

So, are OEM supplies overpriced? For decades, the printer manufacturers seem to have followed the "razor and blades" business model. It includes affordable core products and consumables with a high-profit margin. Entry-level printers may be sold at a loss, as the end goal is to capitalize on ink replacements.

According to HP, Canon, and other major brands, high prices for cartridges allow them to recoup their R&D investment. These giants spend billions of dollars on research to produce state-of-the-art equipment. Yet, this rationale does not help consumers feel better about their own expenses.

Types of Products

Compatible cartridges are original. These products are designed and manufactured by other brands. These independent companies usually focus on printer supplies, rather than equipment, so their costs are limited in comparison.

Remanufactured cartridges are second-hand OEM products. They are cleaned, renovated if necessary and filled with fresh ink. These items are also significantly cheaper than brand-new OEM supplies, and recycling reduces waste.

Where to Buy

Both categories of products are found online. A reputable store in Canada should be able to provide the following benefit combo:

Certified quality

Testing before shipping

Updated versions of cartridge chips

2-year warranty

Free shipping

Sustainability

Do not count on Google rankings alone. Dig deeper to find a company that will help you save money for years to come. Consider feedback on Trustpilot and other platforms to see what the real shopping experience is like. Make sure the firm delivers on its promises and the quality of its products is excellent. Try compatible ink once, and you may never want to buy OEM products again!

