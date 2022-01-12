Left Menu

Apple Watch 8 may not come with body temperature sensor

Apple's upcoming Watch 8 series was expected to bring a string of new health sensors and tracking options, including a body temperature sensor, but according to a new report, that may not happen.

Apple's upcoming Watch 8 series was expected to bring a string of new health sensors and tracking options, including a body temperature sensor, but according to a new report, that may not happen. The new information suggests Apple will wait another year before adding the body temperature sensor, reported GSM Arena.

The other rumoured features like on-device heart rate measurements and blood glucose levels are expected to come out in the latter part of the decade. The rumoured rugged sports version and an all-new entry-level model Apple Watch are still reportedly on the table.

The new report expects Apple to focus on design overhauls and improvements to battery life in the coming Apple Watch generations while the heart rate and blood glucose technology matures and is finally ready for mass rollout. (ANI)

