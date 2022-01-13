Left Menu

Facebook owner to 'assess feasibility' of human rights review on Ethiopia practices

The board, set up by the company to address criticism over its handling of problematic material, makes binding decisions on a small number of challenging content moderation cases and provides non-binding policy recommendations. Meta has been under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over user safety and its handling of abuses on its platforms across the world, particularly after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents that showed the company's struggles in policing content in countries where such speech was likely to cause harm, including Ethiopia.

13-01-2022
Facebook owner to 'assess feasibility' of human rights review on Ethiopia practices
Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would "assess the feasibility" of commissioning an independent human rights assessment into its work in Ethiopia, after its oversight board recommended a review of how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence there. The board, set up by the company to address criticism over its handling of problematic material, makes binding decisions on a small number of challenging content moderation cases and provides non-binding policy recommendations.

Meta has been under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over user safety and its handling of abuses on its platforms across the world, particularly after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents that showed the company's struggles in policing content in countries where such speech was likely to cause harm, including Ethiopia. The social media giant said it has "invested significant resources in Ethiopia to identify and remove potentially harmful content," as part of its response to the board's December recommendations on a case involving content posted in Ethiopia.

Thousands have died and millions have been displaced during a year-long conflict between the Ethiopian government and rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region.

