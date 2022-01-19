Dubai's Emirates to suspend flights to several U.S. destinations from Jan. 19 - Company Portal
Emirates airline announced on Tuesday that it will suspend flights to several destinations in the United States as of Jan. 19 and until further notice, according to an announcement on the company's portal.
The move comes "due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the U.S.", adding that the destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle.
