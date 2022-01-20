Left Menu

Gurugram RERA inks MoU with startup Jupitice to digitise buyers complaint redressal system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:00 IST
Gurugram RERA inks MoU with startup Jupitice to digitise buyers complaint redressal system
Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram on Thursday signed an MoU with Jupitice Justice Technologies for complete digitalisation of consumers complaint redressal system.

The authority and Jupitice Justice signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the regard, according to a statement.

The MoU was signed in Gurugram in the presence of KK Khandelwal, Chairman, Gurugram RERA and Raman Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Jupitice Justice.

Jupitice will design and build an exclusive digital RERA Court for Gurugram RERA to facilitate disputes resolution and deliver justice in a simpler, quicker, safer and transparent manner.

On the other hand, HARERA will promote and use this Digital RERA Court to conduct end-to-end proceedings etc. for easy and effective dispute resolution.

“COVID-19 has speeded the adoption of digital technologies in the past couple of years. Gurugram RERA also needed a technology that could help us in speedy resolution of complaints without putting consumer's lives at risk,'' Khandelwal said.

Last month, Jupitice raised USD 4 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Almas Capital.

