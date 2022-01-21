Russia says security dialogue with U.S. not over, expects response next week
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with the United States in Geneva on Friday that dialogue would continue over Moscow's security demands and that it expected written responses from Washington next week.
Speaking at a news conference after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov said he hoped that emotions would cool down over Ukraine and repeated Russian assertions that it poses no threat to its former Soviet neighbour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- United States
- Sergei Lavrov
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- State Antony
- Lavrov
- Geneva
- Washington
- Soviet
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Veteran U.S., Russia diplomats to tackle Ukraine tensions in Geneva
Veteran U.S., Russia diplomats to tackle Ukraine tensions in Geneva
Russia says it's 'disappointed' by U.S. signals before Geneva talks
Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks
U.S.-Russia security talks in Geneva conclude