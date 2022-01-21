Left Menu

Russia says security dialogue with U.S. not over, expects response next week

Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with the United States in Geneva on Friday that dialogue would continue over Moscow's security demands and that it expected written responses from Washington next week.

Speaking at a news conference after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov said he hoped that emotions would cool down over Ukraine and repeated Russian assertions that it poses no threat to its former Soviet neighbour.

