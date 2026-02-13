Ukraine and Russia Gear Up for Critical Talks in Geneva

Ukraine is setting its sights on meaningful dialogues with Russia, supported by the U.S., during upcoming talks in Geneva scheduled for February 17-18. The head of Kyiv's delegation underscored the importance of these negotiations.

Rustem Umerov, announcing via the Telegram app, confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation retains its original composition, ensuring that military, political, and security factors are carefully considered.

In an announcement on Friday, Moscow stated that Vladimir Medinsky would lead the Russian side, replacing Igor Kostyukov, the previous head of military intelligence.

