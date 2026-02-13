Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia Gear Up for Critical Talks in Geneva

Ukraine anticipates productive discussions with Russia in Geneva, supported by the U.S., as stated by Kyiv's delegation leader. Rustem Umerov affirmed the consistency of the Ukrainian team, emphasizing military and political aspects. Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation.

Ukraine is setting its sights on meaningful dialogues with Russia, supported by the U.S., during upcoming talks in Geneva scheduled for February 17-18. The head of Kyiv's delegation underscored the importance of these negotiations.

Rustem Umerov, announcing via the Telegram app, confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation retains its original composition, ensuring that military, political, and security factors are carefully considered.

In an announcement on Friday, Moscow stated that Vladimir Medinsky would lead the Russian side, replacing Igor Kostyukov, the previous head of military intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

