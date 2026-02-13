Ukraine and Russia Gear Up for Critical Talks in Geneva
Ukraine anticipates productive discussions with Russia in Geneva, supported by the U.S., as stated by Kyiv's delegation leader. Rustem Umerov affirmed the consistency of the Ukrainian team, emphasizing military and political aspects. Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:09 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is setting its sights on meaningful dialogues with Russia, supported by the U.S., during upcoming talks in Geneva scheduled for February 17-18. The head of Kyiv's delegation underscored the importance of these negotiations.
Rustem Umerov, announcing via the Telegram app, confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation retains its original composition, ensuring that military, political, and security factors are carefully considered.
In an announcement on Friday, Moscow stated that Vladimir Medinsky would lead the Russian side, replacing Igor Kostyukov, the previous head of military intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Geneva
- negotiations
- Kyiv
- Rustem Umerov
- Vladimir Medinsky
- U.S.
- delegation
- Military
ALSO READ
Kremlin declines comments on Kyiv's accusation Russia struck on oil pipeline in Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says
UPDATE 2-Ukrainian capital Kyiv under 'massive' attack from Russian missiles, officials say
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says