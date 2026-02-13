High-Stakes Geneva Talks: A New Chapter in Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

Next week marks another crucial chapter in the high-stakes diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by the United States. Scheduled to take place in Geneva, these talks come ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Both parties are under pressure to find resolutions amidst ongoing violence. The discussions aim to overcome previous sticking points, as seen in previous rounds in Abu Dhabi that hit dead ends over contentious issues such as the fate of Ukraine's Donbas region.

Amidst the diplomatic efforts, the conflict continues unabated. Tragic reports from the front include the deaths of three brothers in eastern Ukraine and a civilian casualty in Odesa, highlighting the pressing need for a diplomatic breakthrough in the Geneva discussions.