Three booked for obscene dances at village event in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people were booked after a video of an event featuring obscene dances in Umred in Nagpur went viral on social media, a police official said on Saturday.
The event was held in Brahmani village on January 17 and the accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar alias Lala Prabhuji Mandhre, Suraj Nilkanth Nagpure and Anil Shaligram Damke, he said.
Umred police have registered a case under IPC, Maharashtra Police Act and Information Technology Act provisions, he informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Recce of vital installations in Nagpur serious issue, says Fadnavis
Nagpur: Case registered against `JeM members' for conducting recce of important places
Nagpur cops register case against `JeM members' for conducting recce of important places
JeM man from J-K failed to conduct recce of RSS HQ in Nagpur in July, claim police
Nagpur: Man dies while trying to save wife who jumped into well