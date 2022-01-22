Three booked for obscene dances at village event in Nagpur

Three people were booked after a video of an event featuring obscene dances in Umred in Nagpur went viral on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

The event was held in Brahmani village on January 17 and the accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar alias Lala Prabhuji Mandhre, Suraj Nilkanth Nagpure and Anil Shaligram Damke, he said.

Umred police have registered a case under IPC, Maharashtra Police Act and Information Technology Act provisions, he informed.

