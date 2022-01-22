OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get new update

OnePlus has announced the release of a new software update for its latest flagships (outside of China), the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that had launched last year. As per GSM Arena, the new software is labelled C.44 in all global markets.

The update has brought with it the January 2022 security patch level. It is also listed as the update with the longest changelog tech world would have ever seen from OnePlus. GSM Arena hints that there are a ton of bug fixes and improvements promised with this update.

In the post announcing the rollout, OnePlus says "this new release resolves a few of the pending issues". The company also notes that some of the items in the changelog only apply to models in the EU region, but fails to mention exactly which. As per GSM Arena, users can expect improvements to battery life, a smoother fingerprint unlocking process, a better-charging animation, less scrolling lag in the Notification area, the addition of three adjustable levels for Dark mode, and a lot of stuff added and fixed in Shelf.

The Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, with automatic mode switching and customized app notification profiles. Users also get improvements to the camera, 5G connectivity, the Canvas AOD feature, and the Gallery app. As per GSM Arena, the rollout of the update will be incremental, reaching a small percentage of devices today, with a broader rollout expected to be out in a few days. (ANI)

