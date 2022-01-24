Nokia, SK Telecom demo world's first 5G 64TRX wireless-based vRAN in Korea

Nokia and South Korean operator SK Telecom have demonstrated the world's first 5G 64TRX wireless-based cloud Radio Access Network (vRAN) in Korea and the duo plans to start field testing a vRAN in 2022.

"This demonstration once again confirms the leadership of both companies in 5G technology, and serves as an opportunity for full-scale commercialization of 5G vRAN. We will continue to actively cooperate with SK Telecom to quickly introduce market-leading services based on the best 5G network,' said Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea, Nokia.

For this trial, the baseband based on Nokia's design, including the company's comprehensive infrastructure solutions such as NADCM (Nokia AirFrame Data Center Manager) were virtualized, hardware and software were separated, with each operating independently.

According to Nokia, the network flexibility and performance were tested at the same time by dividing the infrastructure into two separate functions: a cloudified virtual distributed unit (vDU) and a virtual central unit (vCU).

Via this 5G vRAN demonstration, Nokia and SK Telecom confirmed the agile response to computing requirements such as high performance, large capacity and the possibility of rapidly launching new services.

Commenting on this development, Jongkwan Park, Vice President and Head of Infra Technology Office, SK Telecom, said, "Through the verification of 5G cloud RAN technology provided by Nokia, SK Telecom, as a leader of the evolution of 5G wireless network architecture, was able to confirm its technological prowess once again."