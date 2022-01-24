Kovai.co gets NASSCOM recognition

City-based Kovai.co, specialising in enterprise integration and knowledge management space, has been recognised by NASSCOM, a non-profit organisation, under the “SaaS” (software as a service) Award category.

NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) award is the most prestigious and prominent one in the software product industry with the mission to find and recognise the most innovative software product companies which would be the future trendsetters. While the SaaS eco system remains robust with a strong base of startups as well as unicorns, NASSCOM has identified the top five business models that are emerging within SaaS landscape leading to the evolution of the market. This category includes companies that offer vertical and horizontal solutions ranging from mobile SaaS to BI (business intelligence) and analytics. Kovai.co's leading product - Document360 is highly rated knowledge base platform engineered for growing companies and users can instantly create, collaborate, and manage a public or private knowledge base. Thanking NASSCOM on this recognition, Kovai.co founder and CEO Saravanakumar highlighted how difficult and challenging it was for their enterprise products BizTalk360 & Serverless360 R&D team to get apt knowledge base solution. This triggered the R&D team to develop the product Document360 which is now widely being used by different enterprises and is one of the fastest growing products for Kovai.co, he said here. For 2021, under the “SaaS Award” category NASSCOM received an overwhelming number of applications and Kovai.Co was one of the winners. Other categories recognised for Emerge 50 Awards 2021 included fintech, health tech, retail tech, logistics, enterprise, strategic sector, and more. ''To have been a part of NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards is a great privilege by itself, and winning it is a prestigious honour for us. Like we often say, our tagline #TogetherWeGrow is a testament to the fact that we couldn't have achieved this without the support of our customers and employees. For us to be recognised in this category, given that we are based out of a tier-2 city in Coimbatore with a team of 250+ people, it is a proud moment,'' said Saravanakumar.

