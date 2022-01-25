Singapore central bank tightens monetary policy on inflation risks

Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday it was tightening its monetary policy, citing higher inflation risks.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would raise slightly the rate of appreciation of its policy band. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged.

Also Read: Singapore think-tank ISAS aims to be research hub on S Asia, says Indian-origin director

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)