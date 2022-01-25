Left Menu

Singapore central bank tightens monetary policy on inflation risks

25-01-2022
Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday it was tightening its monetary policy, citing higher inflation risks.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would raise slightly the rate of appreciation of its policy band. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged.

