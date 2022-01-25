Asus ROG Phone 3 gets January 2022 security patch

Asus has started rolling out the January 2022 Android security patch to the ROG Phone 3, the company confirmed in a post on the ZenTalk forums on Tuesday.

The update comes with firmware version 18.0410.2201.192 and is rolling out in batches to the global units of the handset bearing the model number 'ZS661KS'. Below is the complete update changelog:

Changelog

Updated Android security patch to 2022-01

Fixed issue where Themes cannot be downloaded after purchase

If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main wide-angle lens, a 13MP ultrawide secondary lens with 125-degree FOV, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Fuelled by a 6000mAh battery, the ROG Phone 3 supports side charging to let you charge the device when gaming in landscape mode. Other features onboard the smartphone include dual front-firing 7-magnet stereo loudspeakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the phone features ultrasonic AirTriggers 3 with Dual Partition functionality and motion sensor-based touch input for a console-like gaming experience.