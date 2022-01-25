Motorola's Moto Edge 30 Pro renders show under-display fingerprint scanner

Left Menu

The Moto Edge X30 had arrived as the first smartphone in the world with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, however, its global launch has still been awaited.

25-01-2022
The Moto Edge X30 had arrived as the first smartphone in the world with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, however, its global launch has still been awaited. Now, GSM Arena reports that according to multiple reports, the smartphone will be named Edge 30 Pro in global markets.

The phone's renders just leaked and while it looks largely similar, a further inspection reveals a few small changes, the fingerprint scanner is has moved under the display, for one. The logo on the back has moved as well. Moto Edge 30 Pro's renders also showcase a punch-hole selfie camera, meaning the Moto X30 Special Edition with the shooter under the screen might remain exclusive to the local market.

Since specs are expected to remain the same, an easy way to differentiate the local and global units is the Moto logo, the one for overseas is in the bottom left corner. The latest Qualcomm flagship chipset is just one of the few impressive specs, the Moto Edge X30/Edge 30 Pro also comes with a 6.7" OLED of 144Hz refresh rate, two 50MP main cameras, and a 60MP selfie snapper.

As per GSM Arena, the 5,000 mAh battery supports 68W fast charging, which would be a massive increase from the 30W rates in the predecessor Edge 20 Pro. (ANI)

