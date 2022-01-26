Left Menu

DRDO's tableaux display indigenous weapons for Tejas, propulsion system for subs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:23 IST
DRDO's tableaux display indigenous weapons for Tejas, propulsion system for subs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had two tableaux at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, showcasing indigenously developed warfare systems for the light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines.

Twenty-five tableaux of different states, departments, and armed forces were part of the parade.

The DRDO's first tableau displayed an indigenously-developed advanced electronically scanned array radar called 'Uttam' and five different aerial launched weapons and electronic warfare (EW) jammer to enhance the capabilities of the fourth-generation LCA Tejas.

The second featured indigenously-developed AIP systems for propelling the Indian Navy's submarines underwater.

The AIP allows a submarine to be submerged for longer periods compared to conventional diesel-electric submarines and makes the sub-surface platform more efficient by making it quieter than even a nuclear submarine.

The AIP is powered by indigenously-developed fuel cells with a novel onboard hydrogen generator.

Only about 5,000-8,000 people were allowed to attend this year's Republic Day parade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, around 1.25 lakh people used to attend the parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022