WhatsApp's new update for iOS 15 enhances Focus mode

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new update for all iOS 15 users with version 22.2.75 that brings better voice memos and support for Focus mode. The update that has already started hitting devices in the United States, adding a play/resume toggle button to the voice-recording feature, reported GSM Arena.

Reportedly, the new update will also let users choose whether they want to receive notifications from the messaging platform. These features will roll out "over the coming weeks", and will be available to the users who are on Apple's latest iOS. (ANI)