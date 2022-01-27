Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008353 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 KB5008353 update which brings the OS build number to 22000.469. The latest build includes several changes and improvements along with a lot of fixes.

With this update, a new 'Your Microsoft Account' page has been added to the Accounts category in Windows Settings and you will also notice the HelpWith feature that suggests Help topics relevant for each Settings page.

Below is the changelog for the Windows 11 KB5008353 update:

Highlights

Updates an issue that causes the audio service to stop responding on some devices that support hardware-accelerated Bluetooth audio.

Updates an issue that affects icons for apps when the apps are not running. On the taskbar, these icons might display as active as if the apps are running.

Adds a new Your Microsoft Account page to the Accounts category in Windows Settings for Home and Professional editions.

Updates an issue that incorrectly shows the volume icon in the taskbar as muted.

Updates an issue that causes a device to stop working when it's connected to multiple displays.

Updates an issue that affects the auto-hide feature of the taskbar. The taskbar might not reliably appear when you hover over the primary or secondary display.

Updates an issue that might prevent icons from appearing on the taskbar of a secondary display.

Improves auto-brightness to provide a better response under low light conditions on all the supported systems.

Updates daylight savings time to start in February 2022 instead of March 2022 in Jordan.

Adds the HelpWith feature, which uses Microsoft Bing technologies to suggest Help topics that are relevant for each Settings page.

Updates an issue that displays outdated battery percentages for connected Bluetooth devices on the Bluetooth and other devices page in Settings.

Updates a known issue that might prevent some image editing programs from rendering colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) displays. This frequently affects white colors that might display in bright yellow or other colors.

You can see the full list of fixes here.