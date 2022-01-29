Take advantage of automatic content classification with Google Drive labels

Google has announced the general availability of two new features - automated classification with Workspace data loss prevention (DLP) and labels-driven sharing restrictions - which can help categorize content and enhance content protection at scale with Google Drive labels. These features were part of a beta that the company announced last year.

Automated classification can help organizations automatically add Google Drive labels to content based on administrator-defined rules and predefined content detectors while reducing the risk of manual classification errors. Additionally, admins have the control to allow end-users to change labels applied by DLP, to provide flexibility for their organization.

Once admins turn on Drive labels for their organization and publish labels, users (if permitted by admin) can then apply them to files in Drive via the Drive context menu, Drive detail pane, or the Labels option in the File menu of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

With labels-driven sharing restrictions, admins can configure sharing restrictions to be applied to all files with a given label. For instance, DLP admins could configure a rule that shows users a warning any time they attempt to share a file labelled as "Internal," and another rule that blocks external sharing or prevents downloads and printing for all "Top Secret" files.

The new features are available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Nonprofits and not to Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.