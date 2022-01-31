Post Office launches online licence renewals service

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has launched an online service for the renewal of motor vehicle licences from any mobile electronic device.

In a statement on Monday, Sapo said the full renewal process, including payment, will be done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the licence disc.

The licence disc can be delivered to the customer at an affordable delivery fee or it can be collected from a post office counter.

"Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices.

"No commission is charged on the renewal transaction. The cost of delivery to door is R75 and there is no charge to the customer when it is collected from a post office counter," Sapo said.

The customer will receive an SMS when the disc arrives at a post office for collection or when it goes out for delivery.

The turnaround time is three working days, while it may be up to two days longer for outlying areas.

"The online application for the renewal of motor vehicle licences is the first step to turn the 'Sapo in my Pocket' strategy into reality and will enable the customer to complete the entire process in the comfort of their own homes or offices.

"The service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces of South Africa except, currently, the Western Cape. The SA Post Office is working to extend the service to this province as well," Sapo said.

The service is available on the website https://www.sapomvl.co.za.

"The online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences supplements the renewal service at selected post office branches, and customers will still be able to renew their vehicle licences at these branches. Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch receive the new disc immediately.

"The online renewal process is quick and simple once a vehicle owner has completed the once-off registration process. The post office has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that customer data is secure," Sapo said.

The post office also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and business, both big and small.

"This service entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer," Sapo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)