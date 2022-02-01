Left Menu

Google introduces new, integrated view for Gmail: What's new?

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-02-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 09:10 IST
Google introduces new, integrated view for Gmail: What's new?
Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced a new, integrated view for Gmail which features critical applications like Gmail, Chat and Meet in one unified location.

"We hope this new experience makes it easier for you to stay on top of what's important and get work done faster in a single, focused location. Further, this will help reduce the need to switch between various applications, windows, or tabs," Google said.

Starting February 8, you can try out the new Gmail experience and also revert to classic Gmail via settings. Users who haven't opted-in to test the new experience will begin to see it by default by April 2022.

By the end of the second quarter, it will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back, Google said.

What's new?

The new navigation menu in Gmail allows you to easily switch between your inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window.

Secondly, with Notification bubbles, you can stay on top of what immediately needs your attention. You can view a full list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen in Chat and Spaces.

Next up, you can view the full array of Mail and Label options currently available in today's Gmail.

When using the search bar, you will also be able to see email and chat results, eliminating the need to search within a specific product.

Availability

The new Gmail experience will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will gradually roll out to Rapid Release domains starting Feb. 8 while the extended roll out for Scheduled Release Domains will commence on February 22, 2022.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022