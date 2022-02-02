Left Menu

Microsoft Lists available for test run

Microsoft Lists is now available as a free preview for the first 200,000 users with personal Microsoft accounts who sign up to try it.

02-02-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Microsoft Lists is now available as a free preview for the first 200,000 users with personal Microsoft accounts who sign up to try it. As per The Verge, Lists, which is a kind of task management meets to-do list app, has only been available to business and enterprise users up until now.

Microsoft says the preview comes with some new features, including tabbed views and the ability to add images in-line. The preview isn't a feature-complete version of Lists, unfortunately, as Microsoft mentions that it's missing some functionalities of the standard app. It's also not available on the iOS or Android app yet. Those trying out the preview can create up to 50 lists with a limit of up to 2,000 items per list and can upload up to 200MB worth of videos, files, and images to each list.

First launched in 2020, Lists is still a fairly new product -- at its core, it essentially lets users create, manage, and share various lists across devices and with colleagues. It offers ready-made templates for several different needs, such as some for an event itinerary, asset manager, onboarding checklist, and more. You can also swap between a calendar, grid, and custom layout while viewing your project. (ANI)

