Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 11 KB5010386 update that bumps up the OS build to version 22000.493 and brings security and general improvements (via).

Below is the update changelog for the Windows 11 build 22000.493:

Highlights

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and fixes This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Addresses an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the SamAccountName and UserAccountControl attributes. The error message is, "Error: 0x20EF. The directory service encountered an unknown failure. Microsoft said that it is not currently aware of any known issues with this update.

In addition, the Windows 10 versions 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2 are also getting updated to build 19044.1526, 19023.1526, and 19042.1526, respectively, with the latest KB5010342 update.

Key changes in the update include:

Highlights

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and Fixes

Addresses an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the SamAccountName and UserAccountControl attributes. The error message is, "Error: 0x20EF. The directory service encountered an unknown failure.

The Windows 10 KB5010342 update also includes some known issues.

For more information, head over to the support page.