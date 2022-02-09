Nothing Ear (1) update adds Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri support

The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds are receiving a new firmware update that adds support for Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri, the company announced in a post earlier this week.

With the new update, you can wake up voice assistance by tapping your earbuds three times. To activate this feature, go to Triple Taps in Gesture Controls and choose Voice Assistant.

In addition to voice assistant support, the Nothing Ear (1) update includes the following changes (via):

Your ear (1) now connects really well to third-party apps and laptops. Like really well.

Switching the connection of ear (1) between multiple devices like your phone and laptop? No problem, because stability is stronger than ever. Phew.

The battery display of ear (1) in your app is now even more accurate.

The In-Ear Detection switch in the app had some bugs, but now that's been fixed. That means you can now turn it on and off whenever you want.

The update is gradually rolling out and may take some time to reach all units.

Alexa, play "Nothing Else Matters"Yeah, it's time to say hey to Google and Siri.Voice Assistance is now available for your ear (1). — Nothing (@nothing) February 7, 2022

Nothing Ear (1): Features

The Nothing Ear (1) buds come with a premium design and an 11.6mm speaker driver. The earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant with an IPX4 rating. Additional features include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Find My Earbud, EQ and Gesture Control customisation.

The Ear (1) earbuds offer up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. While the case takes 52 minutes to fully charge, charging it for just 10 minutes provides the earbuds with another 8 hours of battery life.

With the latest update, the earbuds now support voice assistants too.