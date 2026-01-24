Somaliland's Quest for Global Recognition: A Strategic Pitch at Davos

In a strategic move at the World Economic Forum, Somaliland's president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi sought to gain international recognition and attract investment for his unrecognized territory by engaging with influential figures.

The president's notable interactions included a closed-door meeting with Eric Trump and Israel's president Isaac Herzog. The discussions revolved around investment possibilities in Somaliland, with a particular focus on the economically vital deep-sea port of Berbera.

Despite the opportunity, challenges remain as Somaliland strives for global acknowledgment amidst its quest for stability and autonomy since breaking away from Somalia in 1991.