Left Menu

Trump Administration Considers Full Oil Blockade on Cuba

The Trump administration is contemplating a full blockade on oil imports to Cuba as part of efforts to instigate regime change. This potential move is supported by some within the administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, although no final decision has been reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:54 IST
Trump Administration Considers Full Oil Blockade on Cuba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is deliberating on implementing a complete blockade on oil imports to Cuba, with the aim of inducing regime change in the Caribbean nation, according to reports by Politico.

As of now, a definitive decision has not yet been made, but the escalated measure is advocated by several critics of the Cuban government within the administration, notably backed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

These potential policy shifts demonstrate the administration's continued pressure campaign against Cuba, part of broader geopolitical strategies in the region.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026