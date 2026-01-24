Trump Administration Considers Full Oil Blockade on Cuba
The Trump administration is deliberating on implementing a complete blockade on oil imports to Cuba, with the aim of inducing regime change in the Caribbean nation, according to reports by Politico.
As of now, a definitive decision has not yet been made, but the escalated measure is advocated by several critics of the Cuban government within the administration, notably backed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
These potential policy shifts demonstrate the administration's continued pressure campaign against Cuba, part of broader geopolitical strategies in the region.
