US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops at open after hot CPI data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes dropped at open on Thursday, with Big Tech leading declines, after hot inflation data put fears around a more aggressive tightening policy by the Federal Reserve back on the table.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.25 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 35,630.81.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.94 points, or 0.74%, at 4,553.24, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 261.69 points, or 1.81%, to 14,228.68 at the opening bell.
