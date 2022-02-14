Left Menu

PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 14-02-2022 06:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 06:05 IST
  • India

ISRO's PSLV C-52, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 along with two co-passenger pay loads lifted off from the spaceport here early on Monday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) blasted off at 05:59 am from the first launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, at the end of a 25-hour countdown, marking the space agency's first mission launch in 2022.

EOS-04, with a mission life of ten years, is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping.

The rocket also carried two small satellites, INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD, as co-passengers.

