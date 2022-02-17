Garmin launches premium smartwatches Fēnix7 Series, epix in India

Tech major Garmin on Thursday launched its latest premium smartwatch -- Fēnix7 Series and epix, as it expands its wearables business in India.

Garmin Fēnix 7 series is the industry's first smartwatch with a built-in flashlight and also has an array of features like enhanced solar cell efficiency and longer battery life.

This outdoor series features wear-resistant, scratch-resistant and anti-reflective high standard power sapphire as well as a highly permeable patented solar panel, Garmin said in a statement.

''At Garmin, we have always been committed to technological innovations and come up with exceptional products for our outdoor adventurers. The Fēnix 7 Series and epix are an amalgamation of premium and style, specially designed for those who love to venture into the unexplored,'' Garmin India Director Ali Rizvi said.

The smartwatches are also equipped with multiple outdoor and fitness features that will provide the users valuable insights, he said.

The Garmin epix comes with a high-definition vibrant AMOLED touch screen, with exceptional battery life along with multi-sport functions. Its AMOLED touch screen delivers sharp and vibrant viewing angles.

Besides a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, the Garmin epix has more than 40 built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes, supporting over 42,000 golf course maps and 2,200 ski resorts around the world.

The price of Fenix 7 range of smartwatches starts at Rs 67,990 and epix is priced Rs 89,990 onwards and are available from Thursday on leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq and offline at Garmin brand stores, Helios and Decathlon, Anubhava store, Bangalore.

''We thrive to engineer products that will prove beneficial to our customers and have every minute detail at the ease of their wrist. Also, the Fenix 7 Solar charging lens provides hassle-free use of the watch for a longer time of period,'' Rizvi added.

Fēnix 7 Series and epix are built to US Military MIL-STD-810 specifications and support Multi-GNSS positioning (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo).

Both the outdoor smartwatches boast about the inbuilt broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring factors like the Body Battery Energy Monitor, which measures the body's energy throughout the day.

''The Pulse Ox3 monitors the blood's oxygen saturation in the body, stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score, respiration tracking as well as other health monitoring metrics to track users' fitness goals and progress,'' it said.

Additionally, both watches offer Visual Race Predictor feature that helps an athlete to visualise race prediction estimates in the watch itself with help of graphs for a quick understanding of how his/her training is progressing.

