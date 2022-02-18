Separatist leader in eastern Ukraine announces evacuation of residents
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine announced the evacuation of the breakaway region's residents to southeast Russia on Friday amid a rise in shelling.
Announcing the move on social media, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said Russia had agreed to provide accommodation for people leaving and that women, children and the elderly should be evacuated first.
There was no immediate commment from Russian officials or from Kyiv.
