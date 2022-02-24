Nokia adds UBT-T XP Dual Band radio to Wavence product family

Nokia today showcased a new dual-carrier solution - UBT-T XP Dual Band radio - the latest addition to its award-winning Wavence portfolio that provides a complete microwave solution for all uses cases covering short-haul, long-haul, E-Band, and SDN-based management - both for Service Providers and Enterprises.

The Wavence portfolio is ideally suited to address the needs of mobile backhaul, energy, transportation, and public sector communications and last-mile service access.

This new dual-carrier solution enhances our industry-leading Wavence portfolio offering our customers an alternative 5G backhaul solution with scalable coverage and capacity. Microwave technology ensures we can deliver high-capacity services over long distances which is critical when fiber can't be deployed. Giuseppe Targia, Vice President, Microwave Radio Links at Nokia

Designed to support mobile operators and enterprises, UBT-T XP Dual Band radio delivers high-capacity and dual-carrier functionality with the best system gain available in an outdoor package.

The high-capacity 5G dual-band radio supports the low-frequency spectrum bands 6GHz to 11 GHz and multi-frequency carrier aggregation with mixed channel sizes and high modulation schemes that can carry 2.5 Gbps over the air. The solution is also integrated into the Nokia Network Services Platform for common management for full end-to-end management of the network.

Nokia's new UBT-T XP dual-carrier solution will be available from Q3 2022.