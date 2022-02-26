Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on platform

Meta Platforms Inc is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.

"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said https://bit.ly/3hhkIJN on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."

He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)