Oscar Piastri Electrifies Home Crowd and McLaren Tops Free Practice in Australian GP

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:19 IST
Oscar Piastri wowed his home crowd as he propelled McLaren to a leading position in the second free practice of the Australian Grand Prix on Friday. Piastri clocked in a remarkable time of one minute, 19.729 seconds, overcoming challenges from Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

The day was not without its controversies, as a series of technical and track mishaps plagued teams. An early incident in the pit lane saw Russell's car collide with rookie Arvid Lindblad, resulting in minor front-end damage. Meanwhile, Alpine's Franco Colapinto faces scrutiny for a separate pit lane slowdown that forced Lewis Hamilton to take evasive action.

As the new Formula One engine era begins, teams grapple with engineering challenges. McLaren's strong showing with Piastri at the helm is a testament to the rapidly evolving dynamics of the sport. The upcoming practice and qualifying sessions will test how the teams adapt to these changes amid reliability concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

