Tragic Collision in Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, Several Injured

A tragic accident claimed the lives of at least four individuals in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district following a collision between a truck and a private bus.

The unfortunate event occurred near Darchura village under the Simga police station area. Authorities have reported that the truck, traveling at high speed, crashed into the rear of the bus.

Several passengers sustained injuries, prompting an ongoing investigation by local police to uncover further details surrounding the incident.