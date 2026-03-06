Tragic Collision in Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, Several Injured
A fatal accident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district when a truck collided with a private bus, resulting in four deaths and several injuries. The incident left several passengers injured and prompted the police to launch an investigation. Authorities are working to ascertain the cause of the collision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balodabazar | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:18 IST
- India
A tragic accident claimed the lives of at least four individuals in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district following a collision between a truck and a private bus.
The unfortunate event occurred near Darchura village under the Simga police station area. Authorities have reported that the truck, traveling at high speed, crashed into the rear of the bus.
Several passengers sustained injuries, prompting an ongoing investigation by local police to uncover further details surrounding the incident.