Russia suspends cooperation with Europe on space launches from French Guiana
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:50 IST
Russia's space agency Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with Europe on space launches from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine, Roskosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.
"In response to EU sanctions against our companies, Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners on space launches from Kourou, and is withdrawing its technical staff... from French Guiana," Rogozin said in a post on his Telegram channel.
