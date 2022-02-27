North Korea fires possible ballistic missile-Japan Coast Guard
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 04:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 04:56 IST
North Korea on Sunday fired a possible ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement, in what would be the eighth such launch this year.
The latest launch by Pyongyang follows a series of missile tests last month, including what North Korea said was an nuclear-capable intermediate range Hwasong-12 ballistic missile.
