Updated: 28-02-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:55 IST
Mentoring young talent is best investment for India @2047: Jitendra Singh
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that mentoring young talent was the best investment for India @2047, the centenary of its independence.

He said that young scientists with 25 active years ahead have a crucial role to play in the roadmap for the next 25 years when India celebrates 100 years of independence.

Singh was speaking at the concluding function of National Science Week to mark “Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate”, a pan-India programme to celebrate the essence and magnificence of scientific achievements.

The minister said that the spirit of this commemoration was to celebrate and worship science. He said the goal was to take the science and scientific thinking to the common man, where he can benefit by imbibing scientific information and innovations and hence develop a deeply scientific mind.

Singh also presented Science Communication Awards to stimulate, encourage and recognise outstanding efforts in the area of science and technology communication and popularisation as well as inculcate scientific temper among masses.

He released three coffee-table books published by Vigyan Prasar.

