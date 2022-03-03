MSCI, FTSE Russell remove Russian securities from their indexes

FTSE Russell and MSCI are removing Russian equities from all their indexes, the equity index providers said on Wednesday.

FTSE Russell said the decision will be effective from March 7, while MSCI said its decision will be implemented in one step across all MSCI indexes as of the close on March 9. MSCI also said it is reclassifying MSCI Russia Indexes from emerging markets to standalone markets status.

