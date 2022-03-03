Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru

German commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck on Thursday announced the launch of its global innovation center in Bengaluru.

The Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) aims at tapping into India's engineering and IT talent to develop innovative products both locally and globally, it said in a release.

DTICI, which is the largest such facility of the company outside Germany, will serve as the backbone for all innovations and technology developments for Daimler Truck globally, including Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Fuso, Bharat Benz, and EvoBus GmbH, it said.

Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) was formed as an independent company in December last year focusing on trucks and buses, and it decided to create such a dedicated facility to create an epicenter for future innovations and leverage the talent capabilities in the region, it said.

DTICI will focus on research, product engineering, and IT capabilities to empower all business units and brands of Daimler Truck worldwide, the company stated.

"The automotive sector is evolving at a very fast pace. Disruptive automotive technologies and high-quality next-generation vehicles will be paramount for companies to create a differentiation in the industry.

''With the launch of DTICI, we will be able to empower the commercial vehicles segment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to stay ahead of the curve," said Thomas Ulm, Chairman, DTICI.

The engineering team at the center, according to the company, will focus on a range of areas including vehicle and powertrain engineering, software development for electronic control units, computer-aided engineering (CAE), CAD, IT programming using complex engineering tools and methods.

Equipped with state-of-the-art software tools and labs, this center will work on connectivity, cyber security, big data, and advanced analytics, system integration, and electrification topics.

The design team will focus on developing the best-in-class products to redefine the interiors and exteriors of the extensive range of trucks and buses, it said.

The transportation industry is reinventing itself to create differentiating products focused on zero-emission and software-led innovation, said Raghavendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, DTICI.

"DTICI will provide competitive advantage by building deep engineering and IT capabilities to achieve zero-emission and industry-leading innovations in the area of software and electronics for all Daimler Truck and Bus brands across the globe," he said.

