Intel suspends all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-03-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 09:03 IST
Condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Intel said on Thursday that it has suspended all shipments to customers in Russia as well as Belarus.

Additionally, the Intel Foundation has raised over USD1.2 million for relief efforts via an employee donation and matching campaign, the company said in a statement on its website.

Here's the full statement issued by the U.S. chipmaker on the Russia-Ukraine war:

"Intel condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and we have suspended all shipments to customers in both Russia and Belarus. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this war, including the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries and all those around the world with family, friends and loved ones in the region.

"We are working to support all of our employees through this difficult situation, especially those with close ties to this region. We have launched an employee donation and matching campaign through the Intel Foundation that has already raised over $1.2 million for relief efforts, and we are proud of the work our teams in surrounding areas including Poland, Germany and Romania are doing to aid refugees. We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and the global community in calling for an immediate end to this war and a swift return to peace."

