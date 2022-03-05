Left Menu

People search in Google Cloud Search and APIs reduces efforts to find people

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-03-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 11:48 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

You can now use the "People Search" feature in Google Cloud Search to easily find information about people within your organization with a simple search query. The functionality is also available using the Cloud Search Query API.

"People Search makes it easier to collaborate with teams across the organization by reducing the effort required in finding the right person. With this feature, members of your organization can quickly find out information about other employees, such as corporate contacts, role, team, department, desk location, reporting structure, cost center, past interactions and more," Google said.

You can search for a person based on any profile attribute such as name, email, location or roles as well as custom fields or a combination of attributes (for example, "John Product Manager").

People profiles that match the user's query are displayed at the top of cloudsearch.google.com search results. To open a person's full profile, click their name. The profile information page shows the person's contact card where you can see detailed information including recent interactions.

Google Cloud Search's People Search feature is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers, all Google Cloud Search customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

