7 Instagram Post Ideas that Will Increase Your Followers

Social media is all about creating your brand identity and following the trends. However, making a unique space on the platforms can help you achieve new heights. If you are looking for ways to revamp your social media strategy, you need to ensure you post regular engaging and creative content.

If you are trying to increase the reach and interaction on your profile, you can try experimenting with the content to understand your audience's preferences. We have compiled a list of creative ideas by the social media experts from the best sites to buy Instagram followers to help you renovate your profile.

1. Ask Your Audience Their Opinions

One of the best ways to feel your audience noticed and create content strategies curated towards them is by asking questions. Most of the engaging Instagram posts aim to start conversations, and a great way to do so is by asking their opinions and also follow the popular Instagram influencer to gain more reach and have a look at some of the best Instagram influencers list curated by Digitalbuzzblog.com. You need to think of creative ways to ask business-related questions and put their inputs into action. For example, if you are in the education industry, you can post relevant captions like "what is your favourite platform to find new reads?" to help you generate future content ideas from their responses.

2. Shoot Tutorials for Informative Posts

The best brands and professionals provide their viewers with engaging and informative posts. Video tutorials and how-tos are a great way to offer social proof and quick tips on how to use your product/service. For example, fitness brands can shoot video tutorials showcasing their expert trainers and advanced products, which work as promotional materials too.

3. Conduct Ask-Me-Anythings To Show Behind-The-Scenes Stories

And asking me anything is a great way to understand the brand's leadership ideas and values. Storytelling is a great way to humanise your brand and motivate the audience to connect with you. Ask-Me-Anythings can help you increase engagement and provide you with the opportunity to converse with your followers. Another advantage is that the content type offers a chance to your audience to ask a wide range of questions and offers you the luxury to choose whether to respond or not. You could also turn some of these questions into dedicated posts, which is a form of user-generated content.

4. Share Creative Ways to Use Your Product

Product photography is the basis of social media marketing and promotional campaigns. However, you need to ensure that your content is never dull and stimulates the visual senses. One great way to do so is to show multiple ways one can use your product to show how multifaceted it is. For example, some makeup brands post tutorials on different looks that one can achieve using a single product. These videos often trigger a trend and result in multiple people using the brand's hashtag. Thus, you get increased reach and engaging content for your Instagram profile. You can buy Instagram followers or other engagement services to boost the post's potential to go viral.

5. User-Generated Content is the Social Proof People Need

A great way to form a connection with your audience is by showing them appreciation and acknowledging their help. Coca-Cola produced one of the best user-generated content campaigns - people were urged to take a picture with their Coca-Cola bottles and post them using a dedicated hashtag. The brand reposted the best pictures with witty and heartfelt captions resonating with the audience. People are more inclined to trust a brand with reviews and feedback rather than those with no social proof. User-generated content is the best way to do it easily while engaging with your users. The best sites to buy Instagram followers offer different infographics to help you do the same.

6. Utilise Website Content and Blog Posts

Creating several types of content allows your user to choose what they want. Moreover, posting your blog and website infographics across multiple social media channels increases the chance of higher click-through rates. Mix different content forms, but make sure to maintain your brand identity.

7. Offer Platform-Exclusive Discount and Sales

Everyone likes saving money, and offering major sales to followers on a specific platform can work as a motivation to follow you on it. For example, you can post an exclusive discount code on your Facebook page and tell your audience on other platforms about it. Doing so will motivate them to follow you on Facebook, which will increase the brand reach on the social media app.

Conclusion

Put these creative ideas to test and boost your engagement across social media platforms. You can buy Instagram followers or other services from the best sites to buy Instagram followers for a better audience. If you have some more creative ideas, let us know in the comments below!

