Left Menu

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

American tech giant Apple will be retaining the same current model for the next-generation Mac mini.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 14:39 IST
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple will be retaining the same current model for the next-generation Mac mini. As per reports obtained by Mac Rumours, the refreshed Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody design that Apple has used for every new Mac mini since 2010. Earlier this week, Kuo said that the new Mac mini will not launch until 2023.

This runs contrary to earlier rumours suggesting that Apple was working on a complete redesign for the small desktop computer, moving to a smaller chassis with a 'plexiglass-like' top. For the unversed, Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. It updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018.

The potential of replacing this older high-end model with an Apple silicon machine was previously at the center of rumors related to the new Mac minis, but now it looks like both the entry-level and the high-end model may be refreshed simultaneously, as per Mac Rumours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022