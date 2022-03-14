Left Menu

Science News Roundup: California startup Astrolab unveils space rover, more than a mere 'moon buggy'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: California startup Astrolab unveils space rover, more than a mere 'moon buggy'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

California startup Astrolab unveils space rover, more than a mere 'moon buggy'

A Los Angeles-area startup founded by a veteran spaceflight robotics engineer unveiled on Thursday its full-scale, working prototype for a next-generation lunar rover that is just as fast as NASA's old "moon buggy" but is designed to do much more. The company, Venturi Astrolab Inc, released photos and video showing its Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) vehicle riding over the rugged California desert near Death Valley National Park during a five-day field test in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022