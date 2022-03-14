Science News Roundup: California startup Astrolab unveils space rover, more than a mere 'moon buggy'

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

California startup Astrolab unveils space rover, more than a mere 'moon buggy'

A Los Angeles-area startup founded by a veteran spaceflight robotics engineer unveiled on Thursday its full-scale, working prototype for a next-generation lunar rover that is just as fast as NASA's old "moon buggy" but is designed to do much more. The company, Venturi Astrolab Inc, released photos and video showing its Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) vehicle riding over the rugged California desert near Death Valley National Park during a five-day field test in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)